STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No alliance with BJP in future, says SBSP leader Om Prakash Rajbhar ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls

He said the BJP might try to woo leaders of backward classes and dalits ahead of the Assembly polls, and cautioned them against the saffron party.

Published: 13th June 2021 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BALLIA: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader Om Prakash Rajbhar on Sunday ruled out tying up with the BJP again, accusing the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh of "deceiving" backward sections of society.

The SBSP had contested the 2017 UP Assembly elections in alliance with the BJP, but later parted ways.

Assembly polls in UP is slated for early next year.

Speaking to PTI, Rajbhar said, "In future there will be no alliance with the BJP. We are not in touch with any leader of the BJP, and till now no BJP leader has contacted me."

He said the BJP might try to woo leaders of backward classes and dalits ahead of the Assembly polls, and cautioned them against the saffron party.

ALSO READ | Yogi govt caught in caste-based matrix; has not delivered jobs, growth: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary ahead of UP polls

He also alleged the BJP passed over backward leaders and even deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was "ignored" in the Yodi Adityanath dispensation.

"The BJP has deceived the backward section, and in the coming elections the farewell of the government is certain," he said, terming the BJP "Bharatiya Jhooth Party".

In the 2017 Assembly elections, SBSP contested in eight seats and won four.

Rajbhar was made a Cabinet minister, but he resigned later.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP SBSP Om Prakash Rajbhar Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp