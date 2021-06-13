STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No cyber breach into National Informatics Centre email system, clarifies government

The Ministry of Electronics & IT said that NIC Email system has put in place several security measures such as two-factor authentication and change of password in 90 days.

Published: 13th June 2021 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

Cyber Crime

Any attempt of phishing using NIC Email can be mitigated by NIC. (Express Illustrations)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Electronics and IT on Sunday clarified that there is no cyber breach into National Informatics Centre (NIC) email system.

As per the official release by the ministry, a media report on the impact of data breaches in organisations such as Air India, Big Basket and Domino's has claimed that these breaches have exposed email accounts and passwords of NIC emails to the hackers.

In view of this, the ministry clarified that firstly, there has been no cyber breach into the email system of the Government of India maintained by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). The email system is totally safe and secure, it said.

"Secondly, cyber security breach on external portals may not impact the users of Government Email Service, unless the Government users have registered on these portals using their Government Email Address and have used the same password as the one used in the Government Email Account," read the release.

The Ministry of Electronics & IT said that NIC Email system has put in place several security measures such as two-factor authentication and change of password in 90 days.

"Further, any change of password in NIC Email requires mobile OTP and if the mobile OTP is incorrect then change of password will not be possible. Any attempt of phishing using NIC Email can be mitigated by NIC. NIC also undertakes user awareness drives from time to time and keeps updating the users about potential risks and safety protocols," it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Informatics Centre
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp