Sachin Pilot camp's MLA claims phones of MLAs being tapped, deepens Congress rift in Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The phone tapping row has once again erupted in Rajasthan. But this time it's not the BJP but a Congress MLA from the Sachin Pilot camp who has alleged that the phones of MLAs are being tapped.

Congress MLA from Jaipur district’s Chaksu seat, Ved Prakash Solanki, a vocal supporter of Sachin Pilot, made these allegations and claimed that some legislators had told him about their phones being tapped. Solanki, however, declined to name the MLAs who told this to him. He is not aware of who was tapping the phones and on whose orders.

“I do not know if my phone is being tapped or not. I am also not aware if the state government is involved in phone tapping or not. But some legislators told me about their phones being recorded,” Solanki remarked.

Known to be a close confidant of Sachin Pilot, Solanki’s comments have sparked off quite a row. These charges have come at a time when Sachin Pilot is said to be deeply upset and is camping in Delhi. Pilot and his loyalists have been demanding a reshuffle and expansion in the Ashok Gehlot ministry and political appointments in Rajasthan as a means to rehabilitate and accommodate leaders loyal to Pilot in the state.

However, in a sign of the deepening rift in the ruling Congress, the MLA’s complaint about phones being tapped has drawn a sharp reaction from the Gehlot camp. Transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas has challenged MLA Solanki to name those MLAs who have claimed that their phones have been tapped.

Rejecting Solanki’s charges, Khachariyawas asserted, “the Rajasthan government is not tapping the phone of any MLA. The MLA who has made these allegations should name those MLAs who have such complaints and they should meet the Chief Minister for a proper discussion on the issue. If a probe is held, the truth will emerge about these charges.”

In addition, Congress chief whip in the assembly, Mahesh Joshi remarked that “these are baseless charges. A responsible person like an MLA should make a public statement only after verifying things. Issuing statements without any proof is not proper.”

Though they have remained silent in public, CM Gehlot and state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara are also said to be angry at MLA Solanki’s phone tapping charges.

The renewed phone tapping controversy, has given the Rajasthan BJP a great chance to target the Gehlot government. State BJP chief Satish Poonia said that the state's chief minister and home minister will be held responsible if phones of MLAs are tapped.

“If the state government is spying on MLAs, the chief minister should reveal the names of MLAs whose phones are being tapped,” said Poonia. He further added that allegations of phone tapping by Congress MLAs are an indicator of an ‘undeclared emergency’ and asserted, “no one can say for how long this weak Congress government will carry on. Signals point to a mid-term election.”

Meanwhile, with a Congress MLA raking up the issue, the phone tapping row has reportedly been discussed even at the level of the Congress High Command. Sources say the High Command may seek a report on the issue or even summon the MLA for an explanation.

Indications are that if MLA Solanki has no basis to back his phone tapping charges, tough action may be taken against him. In any case, the phone tapping row has once again underlined that infighting in the Rajasthan Congress continues to simmer.