Assam exceeds enhanced COVID vaccination target on opening day

Kamrup Metro reported the highest 24,053 vaccinated population followed by 20,910 in Cachar, 18,197 in Sonitpur, 17,372 in Tinsukia and 16,132 in Nagaon.

Published: 21st June 2021 11:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 11:35 PM   |  A+A-

Vaccine Covid

Image of vaccine administration used for representation (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam crossed its target of vaccinating three lakh people daily by reaching out to 3,19,340 eligible beneficiaries above the age of 18 on the first day of the enhanced 'Free Vaccination For All Campaign' on Monday.

The number of inoculated people was likely to go up further as the campaign continued till 8 p.m, while the data of beneficiaries who received the jab was only till 7 p.m, Director National Health Mission, Assam Dr Lakshmanan S said.

West Karbi Anglong reported the lowest of 1,059 vaccinations during the day while 2,649 in Majuli, Karbi Anglong (2,681), Dima Hasao (2,745), South Salmara (3,019) and 3272 in Chirang were at the bottom of the list.

Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for helping the state in the initiative.

Anyone above the age of 18 years is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost in the government- run vaccination centres across the state.

For this campaign, the Government of India is providing free vaccines to all the states.

The vaccination drive was carried out in 2,184 COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) operational across the state with dedicated centres for those residing in the tea gardens and rural areas of Assam.

Of the 2,184 CVCs, 2,162 are government sites, while the remaining 22 are private centres, Mahanta added.

"Model vaccination centres' have been prepared tastefully in order to give the feeling of hope, positive spirit as well as an enjoyable environment to all the beneficiaries of this drive," Lakshmanan said.

CVCs have been provided with drinking water, toilet facilities and sitting arrangements along with extensive branding of model vaccination centres, with prior miking activities before the start of the campaign.

"Before the start of this campaign, we have also engaged in removing vaccine hesitancy as well, through the use of IECs, which has generated a positive public response today", he said.

"Our ASHA workers have also tremendously engaged in Interpersonal Communication (IPC) activities in order to generate a greater demand for COVID Vaccination amongst the people," the Mission Director said.

Two nurses, personnel for crowd management, computer operators, crowd verifier each, along with one or two police personnel at each government-run vaccination centres were provided in the CVCs.

Along with the provision for online registration for COVID-19 vaccination, walk-in registration for all eligible persons above 18 years of age was also available.

Assam has a target to vaccinate a population of 23,131,121 with over 41 lakhs receiving their doses so far.

