Indian Navy and Air force to exercise with US Carrier Strike Group in Indian Ocean

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major exercise involving the warships and aircraft, the Indian Navy and Air Force are going to Participate in a Passage Exercise with US Navy Carrier Strike Group Ronald Reagan during its transit through Indian Ocean Region on 23rd and 24th June 2021.

As per the Indian Navy, "The two-day exercise aims to strengthen the bilateral relationship and cooperation by demonstrating the ability to integrate and coordinate comprehensively in maritime operations."

The Indian Naval Ships (INS) Kochi and Teg along with P8I and MiG 29K aircraft and Indian Air Force will be engaged in joint multi-domain operations with the Carrier Strike Group comprising Nimitz class Nuclear aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan, Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Halsey and Ticonderoga class guided missile cruiser USS Shiloh.

The Exercise is taking place in the Area of Responsibility of Southern Air Command. Indian Air force informed, "It will see the IAF forces operate from bases under four operational commands and will include Jaguars & Su-30 MKI fighters, AWACS, AEW&C and Air to Air Refueller aircraft. The US CSG is expected to field F-18 fighters and E-2C Hawkeye AEW&C aircraft."

The Exercise will include high tempo operations which will, "include advanced air defence exercises, cross deck helicopter operations and anti-submarine exercises." the Navy said.

"Indian Navy and US Navy regularly undertake a host of bilateral and multilateral exercises which underscore the shared values as partner navies, in ensuring commitment to an open, inclusive and a rule-based international order," added the Indian Navy.

The reports indicated that the Japan based US CSG, currently in the Indian Ocean, is on transit to the Middle east to provide support in completing the US Force withdrawal from Afghanistan.