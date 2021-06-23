STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Key Nitish aide mocks Rahul for 'confusing' water logging with Bihar floods

Sanjay Kumar Jha, the water resources minister, however, added that he was "not ruling out" the possibility of floods in Bihar which suffers devastation on account of the calamity.

Published: 23rd June 2021 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 09:41 PM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo| AP)

By PTI

PATNA: A key aide of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for "confusing" with floods the "water-logging" in parts of the state which have been receiving heavy rainfall of late.

Sanjay Kumar Jha, the water resources minister, however, added that he was "not ruling out" the possibility of floods in Bihar which suffers devastation on account of the calamity almost every year.

"Dear @RahulGandji ji Looks like you have been wrong fed about floods in Bihar. There is none yet and in the wake of heavy rains we are not ruling it out either. However, you are intelligent enough to distinguish between water-logging and floods. Kindly refrain from confusing the two," Jha tweeted.

The senior JD(U) leader, considered a confidant of his boss, was reacting to a tweet, in Hindi, by the former Congress president.

"I sympathise with flood-affected families of Bihar. It is a big disaster to have struck in the midst of corona pandemic. I appeal to my colleagues in the Congress that they help in relief work. Every step of the Congress must be in the direction of helping the people this is what Congress ideology is known for," Gandhi had tweeted.

Thousands of people have been affected by the flood- like situation that prevails in half a dozen districts of north Bihar, especially those situated along the river Gandak.

The river has been in spate ever since catchment areas in adjoining Nepal were pounded by torrential rainfall a couple of weeks ago.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitish Kumar Rahul Gandhi Sanjay Kumar Jha
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp