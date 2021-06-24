STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two Indian workers held captive by employer in Saudi Arabia return home

The two alleged that they were held captive in an abandoned quarter without adequate food, despite an assurance by authorities that they would be allowed to return home by April-end.

Published: 24th June 2021 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

The Indian embassy in Riyadh swung into action after reports of their captivity came out in the media few days ago. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOTA: Two Indian workers, who alleged that they were held captive by their employer in Yanbu city of Saudi Arabia for months after their work agreement expired, returned to Rajasthan on Thursday.

The two were handed over tickets to Jaipur on Tuesday evening, Congress' Bundi district vice president Charmesh Sharma told media after receiving them at the airport.

Gaffar Mohammed (49) of Bundi district and Vishram Jatav (46) of Bharatpur district had gone to Saudi Arabia over three years ago on a work agreement, which expired in November 2020.

The two alleged that they were held captive in an abandoned quarter without adequate food, despite an assurance by authorities that they would be allowed to return home by April-end.

Earlier, Sharma had said that the two labourers "somehow managed to survive on leftovers given to them by other labourers out of pity".

"We have never thought of return to homeland. We were subjected to severe inhuman treatment.....kept under tin shades during day time without electricity in around 50 degrees Celsius," Mohammed said upon his return to homeland.

In February this year, the two victims uploaded a video on social media and pleaded for help, said Sharma.

The issue was brought to the notice of the central government, he added.

On March 20, Sharma lodged a complaint with Ministry of External Affairs and also wrote to the PMO and the President's office, urging to ensure a safe return of the two.

According to Sharma, the Indian embassy in Riyadh swung into action after reports of their captivity came out in the media few days ago.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp