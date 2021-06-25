STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 70% of migrant workers stayed put in hometowns fearing contracting Covid-19, finds survey

Over 45 per cent workers feared 'sudden lockdowns'. Around 55 per cent of the migrant workers who ventured out reported that they were now moving for a shorter duration as compared to before.

Published: 25th June 2021 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers

Migrant workers in search of work gathered at Kaloor Junction in Kerala, after the lockdown was partially lifted. Contractors randomly choose labourers from the crowd for work. (EPS | A Sanesh)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There has been a change in migration pattern since last year, according to a survey of workers in the informal sector by Migrants Resilience Collaborative -- a joint initiative of Jan Sahas, Edelgive Foundation and Global Development Incubator.

As a part of the second part of the report Voices of the Invisible Citizens, 2,342 workers across five states were interviewed over the course of the last year.

Over 55 per cent respondents reported a decrease in migration in the past year. While over 70 per cent of the workers said they did not migrate for fear of contracting Covid-19, 54 per cent workers said there was a lack of job opportunities at the destination.

Over 45 per cent workers feared 'sudden lockdowns'. Around 55 per cent of the migrant workers who ventured out reported that they were now moving for a shorter duration as compared to before.

ALSO READ | 'In debt and skipping meals': Survey finds Covid second wave has hit the poor hard

Workers in source villages and destination areas like construction sites, labour chowks/nakas, community settlements and textile clusters were interviewed.

Over 70 per cent of respondents reported that it had become harder to secure jobs in the past year, leading to a drastic reduction in their monthly income. 

Forty per cent reported that the wage rates had remained the same over the last year, while 36 per cent reported a decrease in the wage rates. 

Around 60 per cent respondents reported that fewer women are migrating now as compared to the pre-pandemic time.

Lack of employment at destination or source, mounting debt, a dip in female labour participation were indicators of distress, it said.

While featuring examples of how states and industry have responded to protect migrant workers, the report pointed out the Delhi government's campaign for registration under the Building and Construction Workers Act (BOCW) ensured over 1.05 lakh workers getting registered under the board. 

Chhattisgarh was one of the most successful states in terms of Public Distribution System (PDS) coverage with over 97.8 per cent respondents of the survey reporting that they had received free or subsidised ration during the lockdown, it said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Migrant Workers Voices of the Invisible Citizen Migrant workers and Covid Covid impact on migrant workers
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp