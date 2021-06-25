STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SCO meet: Doval talks tough on Pak terror groups

Doval urged member states to look at the possibility of signing a MoU with the Financial Action Task Force for countering terror financing.

NSA Ajit Doval also had a meeting with Russian NSA Nikolai Patrushev | pTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) NSAs’ meeting in Dushanbe, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval called for member nations to evolve an action plan to tackle Pakistan-based terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Doval also urged member states to look at the possibility of signing a MoU with the Financial Action Task Force for countering terror financing. Pakistan NSA Moeed Yusuf was present in the meeting. “There is a need to fully implement UN resolutions on terrorism. India strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and is committed to bringing terrorists — including those who indulge in cross-border attacks to justice,” Doval said. 

He also called for sanctions against UN-designated terrorists and entities and underlined the need to monitor terrorists’ use of technology, including the dark web and drones to smuggle weapons. Formed in 2001, the SCO has eight member states including Russia. It is an economic and security grouping often perceived to be a counter to the NATO. India was initially an observer member and later joined as a full member in 2007

Doval also pushed for greater connectivity including through initiatives like Chahbahar, INSTC, Regional Air Corridors, Ashgabat Agreement, saying it always leads to economic gains and building trust while emphasising that connectivity must respect sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On Afghanistan, Doval emphasised on the need to preserve gains made in the last two decades and reiterated that India supports the SCO’s Afghanistan ‘contact group’ and wants it to be more active.  Later, Doval also held a meeting with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev.

