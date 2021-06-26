STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers to submit memorandums to Governors against farm laws on Saturday

Farmers camping at Delhi's Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders will observe today as the 'Save Agriculture, Save Democracy Day' to mark the completion of seven months of their agitation.

Published: 26th June 2021 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers Protest

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: To mark the completion of seven months of the ongoing farmers' agitation, the farmers will take out a tractor rally on Saturday in the national capital and will submit memorandums to Governors across the country against the three farm laws.

While speaking to ANI, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) youth wing president Gaurav Tikait at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border said, "We'll submit memorandums to Governors (for repeal of new farm laws) across the country today. The movement will remain peaceful."

Farmers camping at Delhi's Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders will observe today as the "Save Agriculture, Save Democracy Day" to mark the completion of seven months of their agitation.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said it will send a memorandum from all over India to the President on June 26, on farmers' "anguish and indignation" and appeal to him regarding getting the farmer laws repealed, and to get a legal guarantee of minimum support price for farmers.

Meanwhile, police and paramilitary forces have been deployed to maintain the law and order situation in the national capital in view of farmers' tractor rally. According to official sources, intelligence agencies have alerted Delhi police and other agencies that Pakistan-based ISI proxies may sabotage the proposed farmers' protest.

A letter has been sent to Delhi Police and other agencies concerned. After receiving the letter, adequate arrangements have been made by the Delhi Police. "Adequate security arrangements have been made and some metro stations will also remain shut for a few hours on Saturday," sources said.

As a precautionary measure and to avoid any turbulence in the law and order situation, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has decided to keep three Metro stations -- Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha shut from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday. The step has been taken on the advice of Delhi police, which has also made elaborate security arrangements.

Several farmer groups are also expected to join the protesting farmers at Delhi's border points today.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farm laws Farmers protest Farmers stir Bharatiya Kisan Union Farmers memorandum
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp