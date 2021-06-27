STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh: Police crack murder case after 10 years; 2 held

The victim, Lekhram Sen (40), a resident of Kosrangi village in Chhattisgarh, was killed in January 2011 at Farhada village.

Published: 27th June 2021 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 03:34 PM

Express Illustration used for representation

By PTI

RAIPUR: Police have cracked a 10-year-old murder case after an accused during a casual conversation with a friend told him that he had killed a man in Raipur in 2011, an official said on Sunday.

After getting the lead, the police on Friday arrested the main accused, identified as Santosh Yadav alias Ghanshyam (30), and his associate Lokesh Yadav (32), Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Tarkeshwar Patel said.

The victim, Lekhram Sen (40), a resident of Kosrangi village here in Chhattisgarh, was killed in January 2011 at Farhada village in the district, he said.

Santosh Yadav, during a conversation recently with a friend at a 'dhaba' (roadside eatery) in Farhada village, told him that he killed Sen in 2011, following which the police got a whiff of it and rounded him up a few days back.

The official said during questioning, Santosh Yadav told the police that he strangulated Sen to death in January 2011 with the help of Lokesh Yadav and dumped the body at a paddy field in Farhada village.

In his statement to police, Santosh said in 2011, he went to his maternal home and got into a relationship with a girl.

While he was meeting his girlfriend at a paddy field in the village late at night, Sen, who was passing by, spotted the duo and threatened them to reveal about their relationship to villagers," the official said.

"Later, Santosh with the help of Lokesh allegedly strangulated Sen to death with his belt," Patel said quoting the statement of the main accused.

The two accused have been booked under relevant sections, he added.

