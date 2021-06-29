Radiation from cell phone towers causes no harm: Department of Telecommunications official

By PTI

JAIPUR: Contrary to popular fears that radiation from cell phone towers may be injurious to health, a senior DoT official on Tuesday said extensive research on electro-magnetic field signals has established that it does not cause any harm.

Senior Deputy Director Harvesh Bhatia of the Department of Telecommunication made this remark in a webinar organised by the Union government's DoT aimed at dispelling various myths and misconceptions on radiation from mobile phone towers. "On the basis of extensive research on EMF signals, it has been established that mobile tower radiation does not cause any injurious health issues," said Bhatia.

Bhatia pointed out the research findings while impressing upon the need for more mobile towers to ensure seamless connectivity. "With the increase in the numbers of mobile users, there is also a need to increase the number of mobile towers to cater seamless mobile connectivity to all," he said.

Medical experts and other stakeholders too endorsed Bhatia's remark in the webinar held on various concerns put forth by people on alleged health hazards from the radiation from mobile towers.

"Various myths and misconceptions were addressed in the webinar on radiation which was held to make the public aware of the need for mobile towers and disprove theories surrounding the harmful radiation from mobile towers," an official said.

Apart from DoT officials, the webinar was attended by doctors, officers of the state government, police, local bodies and technical institutions, Sidhartha Pokharna, Deputy Director General-Compliance, Rajasthan, said.