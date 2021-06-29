STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Radiation from cell phone towers causes no harm: Department of Telecommunications official

Medical experts and other stakeholders too endorsed Harvesh Bhatia's remark in the webinar held on various concerns put forth by people on alleged health hazards

Published: 29th June 2021 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

mobile tower, signal, telecom

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Contrary to popular fears that radiation from cell phone towers may be injurious to health, a senior DoT official on Tuesday said extensive research on electro-magnetic field signals has established that it does not cause any harm.

Senior Deputy Director Harvesh Bhatia of the Department of Telecommunication made this remark in a webinar organised by the Union government's DoT aimed at dispelling various myths and misconceptions on radiation from mobile phone towers. "On the basis of extensive research on EMF signals, it has been established that mobile tower radiation does not cause any injurious health issues," said Bhatia.

Bhatia pointed out the research findings while impressing upon the need for more mobile towers to ensure seamless connectivity. "With the increase in the numbers of mobile users, there is also a need to increase the number of mobile towers to cater seamless mobile connectivity to all," he said.

Medical experts and other stakeholders too endorsed Bhatia's remark in the webinar held on various concerns put forth by people on alleged health hazards from the radiation from mobile towers.

"Various myths and misconceptions were addressed in the webinar on radiation which was held to make the public aware of the need for mobile towers and disprove theories surrounding the harmful radiation from mobile towers," an official said.

Apart from DoT officials, the webinar was attended by doctors, officers of the state government, police, local bodies and technical institutions, Sidhartha Pokharna, Deputy Director General-Compliance, Rajasthan, said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Department of Telecommunication Cell phone towers Telecom tower health Harvesh Bhatia
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp