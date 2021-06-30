STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

15,000 incidents of West Bengal post-poll violence: Report

The report claimed the incidents of targeted destruction and vandalisation of properties, residential and commercial, have the sole purpose to deprive people of their livelihood.

Published: 30th June 2021 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Former CJ of Sikkim HC Permod Kohli briefs the media in New Delhi.

Former CJ of Sikkim HC Permod Kohli briefs the media in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There were 15,000 incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal in which 25 people were killed and 7,000 women were molested, according to a fact-finding report of the civil society group Call for Justice headed by former Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court Justice (Retd) Permod Kohli.

The report on post-poll violence was submitted on Tuesday to the Centre, which assured that it would take action in the matter. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy referred to the report and said the magnitude and reach of the post-poll violence touched many villages and towns all across West Bengal simultaneously beginning the night of May 2 when the results of the assembly elections were declared.

“This is a clear indication that most of the incidents are not sporadic but premeditated, organised and conspiratorial,” the report stated. The five-member team included two retired IAS and one IPS officers.
The civil society group said the report was prepared after the five-member team visited Bengal and met a cross-section of people there. Reddy said that the Home Ministry will study the report and will try to implement its recommendations. Citing the report, the junior home minister said 16 districts of the state were affected by the post-poll violence. 

“The report said due to the post-poll violence, many people have left their homes in West Bengal and had taken shelter in Assam, Jharkhand and Odisha,” he said. According to the report, some of the hardened criminals, mafia dons and criminal gangs who were already in police records allegedly “led and carried the deadly attacks unhindered, (which) reveals that there is clear political patronage even before the elections and same being used to silence the political rivals”.

The houses of some people were completely burned and destroyed and they were not even allowed to work, the report stated. The connecting bridge to a village that voted for a particular party was demolished. Their water connection has been snatched, claimed the report. The report claimed the incidents of targeted destruction and vandalisation of properties, residential and commercial, have the sole purpose to deprive people of their livelihood and choke them economically. 

Report should be placed before SC, says team

The team suggested that the report should be placed before the SC which may consider forming a SIT promptly for a fair probe. The Centre should initiate disciplinary proceedings on delinquent officers who failed to discharge their duties, the team suggested.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal Post Poll Violence West Bengal Elections 2021
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp