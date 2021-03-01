STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jaish-e-Mohammad associate held in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Incriminating material was recovered from the possession of the arrested person.

Published: 01st March 2021 05:04 PM

CRPF personnel stand guard on a street during restrictions imposed in the wake of the first anniversary of Article 370 abrogation in Srinagar Wednesday

Image used for representation. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Monday arrested a terrorist associate of proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

"Based on specific information regarding the presence of terrorists of JeM in Larow Jagir village in Tral area (of Pulwama), police along with 42 Rashtriya Rifles and 180 Bn CRPF launched a search operation there. During the search, a terrorist associate identified as Muzamil Qadir Bhat was arrested," a police spokesperson said.

Incriminating material was recovered from the possession of the arrested person.

A hand grenade that Bhat had concealed in the compound of his house was also recovered, he said.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist associate was in contact with terrorist commanders of JeM in Tral and across the country. All the recovered materials have been included in case records for further investigation," the spokesperson said.

