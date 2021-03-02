STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fuel price hike: Youth Congress stages protest outside petroleum ministry

The prices of petrol and diesel have increased sharply over the past few days, with that of petrol touching the 100-rupee mark in some of the cities.

Published: 02nd March 2021 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Youth Congress IYC workers stage a protest against the price hike of cooking gas and fuel in New Delhi Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Youth Congress workers on Tuesday staged a protest outside the petroleum ministry over rising prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.

Hundreds of Indian Youth Congress activists assembled outside the petroleum ministry office with placards in their hands and raised slogans against the central government. The police, meanwhile, arrested a few of the protesters to control the situation.

On February 25, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that she won't be able to answer when the prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced.

"I won't be able to say 'when'. It is a 'dharam sankat' (dilemma)," Sitharaman said at an event in Ahmedabad after being asked when would the central government reduce fuel prices.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Dharmendra Pradhan has also said that price of fuel will decrease once the winter season ends.

"Increase in petroleum price in international market has affected consumers too. Prices will come down a little as winter goes away. It is an international matter, price is high due to increase in demand, it happens in winter. It will come down as the season ends," Pradhan had said on February 26. 

TAGS
Fuel price hike Youth Congress workers Youth Congress workers protests petroleum ministry
