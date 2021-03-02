New link road to connect Jewar Airport with Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments have reportedly reached an agreement to construct a 31 km long link road to connect the upcoming Jewar International Airport in Noida with Delhi–Mumbai Expressway passing through Ballabhgarh in Haryana.

The expressway is just 31 km away from the upcoming international airport at Jewar.

Highly-placed sources in Yamuna Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) claimed that both the state governments would acquire the stretch of land required in the respective states and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) would construct the link road.

While UP would require to acquire land for seven kilometres stretch of the 31-km link road, rest 24 kilometres stretch would fall in Harayana.

The link road would reduce the travel time from Jewar Airport to Indira Gandhi International Airport to approximately one hour.

The 1250 km Expressway connecting Delhi and Mumbai is proposed to pass through Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The Expressway, being constructed by the NHAI, is likely to be completed in the next 2-3 years.

Construction work on the Jewar international airport project got delayed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns and travel bans. The Zurich Airport has won the tender for the construction of the airport.

The NHAI is already constructing a 92-km long road to link the Expressway with Indira Gandhi International Airport in seven steps. Some sections of this link road are elevated also.

The distance between Jewar and IGI airports is around 123 km. The speed on link road connecting Delhi-Mumbai Expressway with Jewar Airport would be around 120 km/hour. “After the construction of the link road, people will be able to reach IGI from Jewar in just an hour,” said a senior YEIDA officer.