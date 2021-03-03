STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Boycott BBC' trends on Twitter after radio show caller uses offensive remarks against PM Narendra Modi's mother

During a recent episode of BBC Asian Network's 'Big Debate' radio show, one of the callers used offensive remarks against PM Narendra Modi's mother.

Published: 03rd March 2021 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

BBC (L) and PM Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben.

BBC (L) and PM Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben. (Photo | AFP and PTI)

By Online Desk

During a recent episode of BBC Asian Network's 'Big Debate' radio show, one of the callers used offensive remarks against PM Narendra Modi's mother.

An audio clip of which has now gone viral on social media. Following which many Twitterati and BJP leaders took to the micro-blogging site to register their displeasure.

The topic of discussion on 'Big Debate' radio show revolved around racism against Sikhs and Indians in the UK, and eventually, the discussion branched off to the ongoing farmers' protests in Delhi.

One of the callers, who was identified as 'Simon', went on a rant and used vulgar remarks against PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi.

The host of the show immediately diverted the conversation back to the original topic, but it was too late as the remarks had already reached thousands of listeners.

The decision of the show's producers to keep the audio still available for other listeners ended up irking many in India.

This has led to sharp reactions on Twitter, with #BoycottBBC becoming the top trend in India today with more than 80,000 tweets. The #BanBBC is also currently trending at number two with over 25,000 tweets.

Many Twitterati have put out tweets branding BBC as 'anti-India' and want the media organisation to be banned.

Some BJP leaders have also been vocal about the issue and have tweeted out demanding 'boycott' of BBC.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Big Debate BBC Asian Network BBC British Broadcasting Corporation Narendra Modi Narendra Modi Mother Heeraben Modi Boycott BBC Ban BBC BBC Ban BBC Boycott
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp