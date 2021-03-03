STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 vaccination: Non-empanelled private hospitals can give jabs

The states and Union territories were also urged not to store, preserve, conserve or create a buffer stock of the COVID-19 vaccines, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

Published: 03rd March 2021 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

People wait for their turn to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at Nesco Covid centre in Mumbai Monday March 1 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a move that will allow a significant rise in the number of health facilities being used as Covid vaccination centres, the Centre permitted states to start inoculation at private hospitals, not empanelled under any Central or state-run health insurance schemes.

The states and Union territories were also urged not to store, preserve, conserve or create a buffer stock of the COVID-19 vaccines, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement, a day after the start of the second phase of India's inoculation drive in which the coverage has been expanded to include everyone above 60 and those over 45 with specified co-morbidities.

The development came as the vaccinations for those above 60 and those over 45 with underlying diseases crossed the 2.1-lakh mark. 

When the second phase of the nationwide Covid vaccination drive started on Monday, the Centre had permitted only private hospitals empanelled under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Central Government Health Scheme and state health insurances.  

At an official review meeting with the states, the Centre reiterated there is no shortage of the vaccines and hence, adequate vaccine doses should be allocated to the COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs).

"The central government has adequate stock and will provide the required vaccine doses to the states and UTs," it said.

The Centre also urged the states to utilise 100% capacity of all private hospitals empanelled under the insurance schemes to enable them to effectively function as Covid vaccination centres.

The states and the UTs were also told to ensure adequate allocation of COVID-19 vaccines to all hospitals, government as well as private, for the entire duration for which vaccination sessions have been planned.

The states in consultation with the private hospitals should open vaccination slots for 15 days to a month and announce this as part of their vaccine time table, it added.

“They have to ensure adequate allocation of vaccines to all hospitals for the entire duration for which sessions are planned.”

The states and UTs were asked to regularly collaborate with the private hospitals to ensure that their optimum capacity for vaccination is utilised.

"Private hospitals not empanelled under the above-mentioned three categories have also been permitted to operate as CVCs if they have an adequate number of vaccinators, adequate space for observation of the vaccinated, adequate cold chain arrangement and adequate arrangement for the management of Adverse Events Following Immunisation(AEFI)," the statement said.

In addition to all the government health facilities, all private hospitals empanelled under the CGHS, the AB-PMJAY and the state health insurance schemes can function as CVCs, subject to them mandatorily adhering to certain norms, the statement said.

All private vaccination centres should have effective crowd management protocols in place, along with facilities for seating, water, proper signage etc.

They should also ensure adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour among the beneficiaries.

The state and district administrations would proactively facilitate this, the health ministry said.

"Further, states and UTs in consultation with the private hospitals should open the vaccination slots for 15 days to a month and announce this as part of their Vaccine Time Table," it added.

Amid reports of lakhs still struggling to register and getting vaccination slots on CoWIN, authorities, meanwhile, insisted that the portal is equipped to handle a large number of users at a time.

The portal can be scaled up to accommodate all potential and eligible beneficiaries. It should be put to effective use as the backbone of the vaccination programme, it further said.

This information was shared by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Dr Ram S Sharma, the Chairman of the Empowered Group on Vaccine Administration (Co-WIN) and member, National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration of COVID-19 (NEGVAC), during a high-level review meeting with the additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries of the health and family welfare departments of all the states and Union territories through a video-conference.

They also reviewed the status and pace of the second phase of the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination programme.

Ram Sewak Sharma, the CEO of the National Health Authority who also heads the empowered group on Covid vaccination, said that the glitches occurred since people started downloading the mobile app of CoWIN, which is only available to the administrators.

“This made the app slow for one or two hours, but it picked up pace later,” he said, adding that it was a people-friendly system that will get better. 

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses given in the country has crossed 1.54 crore which include 6,09,845 shots administered on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said in its provisional data.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) being inoculated against the virus.

Vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

A total of 1,54,61,864 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm, the ministry said.

These include 67,32,944 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 26,85,665 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 55,47,426 FLWs (1stdose), 828 FLWs (2nd dose), and 4,34,981 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 60,020 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities, the ministry said.

A total of 6,09,845 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Tuesday, the forty-sixth day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.

Out of which 5,21,101 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 88,744 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report, the ministry said, adding final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India COVID-19 Vaccination Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana COVID Vaccination Centres
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp