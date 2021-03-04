STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal polls 2021: Aditi Munshi, Subhadra Mukherjee, Dheeraj Pandit join TMC ahead of  elections

Dheeraj Pandit urged the people to support the secular, democratic, pro-people Trinamool Congress, which is seeking to return to power for the third straight time.

Film actor & director Dheeraj Pandit (fourth from left), actor Subhadra Mukherjee (third from left), & BJP leader Usha Chowdhury (third from right) join TMC in Kolkata.

Film actor & director Dheeraj Pandit (fourth from left), actor Subhadra Mukherjee (third from left), & BJP leader Usha Chowdhury (third from right) join TMC in Kolkata. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A number of celebs - a popular singer, an actor and an actor-director joined Trinamool Congress in poll-bound West Bengal on Thursday.

Popular singer Aditi Munshi, actor Subhadra Mukherjee and actor-director Dheeraj Pandit joined TMC during the day at Trinamool Bhavan.

Aditi said only TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee thinks or works so much for people in the performing arts and allied fields.

The singer said that she will be at the party's service in whichever way it deems fit.

Subhadra, a popular small screen actor, said only Banerjee can save the state from the "fascist BJP turning it into another Uttar Pradesh.

"If BJP comes to power (in West Bengal) it will decide what you will eat," she said.

The actor said that she had joined the saffron party in 2019 after hearing Modi's call of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'.

"But it turned out to be a hoax. All those who have humanity should quit that communal party and save the country," she said.

Pandit urged the people to support the secular, democratic, pro-people Trinamool Congress, which is seeking to return to power for the third straight time.

Senior TMC MP Sougata Roy, state minister Sashi Panja welcomed the three to the party.

Ex-chairperson of the Garulia municipality, Usha Choudhury also joined TMC during the day.

Bengali film heroine Sayantika Banerjee had joined TMC a day ago, while a host of personalities of the industry like veteran actor Dipankar Dey, director Raj Chakraborty, director-actor Sudeshna Roy, actors June Malia, Kanchan Mullick and Saayoni Ghosh joined the party a few days ago.

Other Bengali actors Rudranil Ghosh, Yash Dasgupta, Payel Sarkar and Srabanti Chatterjee, joined BJP in the past one month.

