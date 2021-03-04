STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP, allies agree on Assam seat-sharing after meet with Shah, Nadda; announcement soon

BJP's state unit chief Ranjit Dass, AGP President and state minister Atul Bora, UPPL chief Pramod Boro, BJP leader and state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also attended the meeting.

Published: 04th March 2021 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP and its two Assam allies -- the AGP and the UPPL -- on Wednesday "almost finalised" their seat-sharing pact for the Assam assembly polls and a formal announcement will be made in a day or two, sources said.

The "agreement on 99 per cent" of the seats has been reached at a high-level meeting attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J P Nadda, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at Shah's residence, the sources said.

BJP's state unit chief Ranjit Dass, AGP President and state minister Atul Bora, UPPL chief Pramod Boro, BJP leader and state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also attended the meeting.

A formal announcement on the number of seats each party will contest will be made in a day or two, the sources said.

While the AGP, which won 14 constituencies in the 2016 assembly elections, may get around 25 seats to contest, the UPPL, which is a new partner of the BJP and does not have any MLA now, is expected to get around 12 seats to contest, the sources said.

The BJP, which had won 60 seats in 2016, will contest the rest of the constituencies.

The BPF, which was part of the BJP-led alliance, had won 12 seats in 2016.

The BPF is no longer an alliance partner of the BJP and the regional party had recently joined the opposition Congress-led 'Mahajoot'.

Assam has 126 assembly constituencies.

After the joint meeting, the BJP leaders met separately at the residence of Nadda to scrutinise the list of the party's candidates for the polls.

The BJP Central Election Committee, comprising top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is likely to meet on Thursday to approve the first list of candidates.

The three-phased Assam assembly polls will be held on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

In the first phase, 47 constituencies will go for polls, in the second phase, polling will be held in 39 constituencies and in the third phase, polling will be held in 40 constituencies.

The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is March 9, the last date for filing nominations for the second phase is March 12 and the last date for filing nominations for the third phase is March 19.

While chief minister Sonowal's Majuli and AGP president Bora's Bokakhat constituencies will go for polling in the first phase, minister Sarma's Jalukbari and Assam BJP chief Dass' current seat Sarbhog will go for polling in the third phase.

The UPPL president Boro is the chief executive member of the Bodoland Territorial Council, an autonomous body created under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, comprising the Bodo tribal dominated areas of Assam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AGP UPPL BJP Assam Elections 2021 Assam Polls 2021 Assam Elections Assam Polls Amit Shah J P Nadda Sarbananda Sonowal
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp