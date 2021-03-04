COVID-19: Close to 10,000 new cases in Maharashtra; Quarantine must for those arriving from Brazil

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra reported 9,855 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, highest in the last more than four months, taking the tally of infections to 21,79,185, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 52,280 with 42 fresh fatalities, he said.

On October 17, the state had reported 10,259 cases, after which the graph had declined.

As many as 6,559 patients were discharged from hospitals since Tuesday evening, taking the number of recovered patients to 20,43,349.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 93.77 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.40 per cent, the official said.

As many as 87,627 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the number of samples tested for coronavirus in the state to 1,65,09,506.

Out of these, 21,79,185 samples have tested positive which meant the positivity rate is 13.20 per cent.

Currently 3,60,500 people are in home quarantine and 3,701 are in institutional quarantine, whereas there are 82,343 active COVID-19 patients in the state.

Mumbai reported 1,121 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state capital to 3,28,742, and the death toll increased to 11,487 with six fresh fatalities in the city.

As many as 857 new cases were detected in Pune municipal limits, taking the tally to 2,11,256, while one new death took the death toll there to 4,579.

Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati municipal corporation areas reported 924, 593, 449 and 483 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

Out of 82,343 active COVID-19 patients, the highest 16,491 are in Pune district, followed by Nagpur and Thane with 10,132 and 8,810 patients.

In Thane circle that includes Mumbai, 2,209 new cases were reported, taking the tally to 7,31,411, while six fresh fatalities took the death toll to 19,846.

In Pune circle, 1,949 new COVID-19 cases took the tally of cases to 5,31,016, while four fresh fatalities took the death toll to 11,764.

With 1,625 new cases and two deaths, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Nashik Circle rose to 2,95,694 and the death toll increased to 5,275.

In Kolhapur circle, 106 new cases took the tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,20,035, while the death toll increased to 4,072 with two fresh fatalities.

With 1,401 new cases and five fatalities, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur circle increased to 2,31,263 and death toll to 4,844.

In Aurangabad circle, 672 new cases took the tally of COVID-19 cases to 81,824, and the death toll increased to 2,053 with one fresh death, the official said.

With 86,884 new cases and six fresh fatalities, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Latur circle increased to 86,884 and death toll to 2,535.

In Akola circle, 1,657 new cases took the tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,00,912, and the death toll increased to 1,802 with 16 fresh deaths, the official said.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 21,79,185, New cases 9,855, Total deaths 52,280, Total recoveries 20,43,349, Active cases 82,343, Total tests conducted 1,65,09,506.

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 1,121 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the highest in the last two days, while six persons succumbed to the viral infection, the city civic body said.

Mumbai's cumulative case tally now stands at 3,28,740, while the death toll increased to 11,482, it said, adding that the city has 10,010 active cases.

Mumbai had reported less than 1,000 cases in the last two days in a row.

On Tuesday, the city reported only two fatalities, the lowest count in a single day since April 2020.

A total of 734 people were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries in Mumbai to 3,06,373, as per the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai has increased to 0.29 per cent from 0.17 per cent of February 18.

The cases are now doubling in 235 days as against 417 days earlier, it said.

With 21,752 new tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples investigated so far for coronavirus in Mumbai went up to 33,31,942, the civic body said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday announced that a seven-day institutional quarantine will be mandatory for those arriving from Brazil even if they have obtained a COVID-19 negative report prior to the journey.

In a fresh circular, the civic body included Brazil in the list of countries under quarantine rules, citing the latest guidelines of the Union Ministry of Health about international arrivals.

The BMC said this rule will also be applicable to travelers from Maharashtra arriving at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in the city.

Institutional quarantine for seven days and another seven days of home quarantine is already mandatory for persons arriving from the UK, Europe, South Africa and the Middle- East.

"Passengers from states other than Maharashtra, who wish to take connecting flights after their arrival, will be allowed to travel further if their RT-PCR test reports are negative at the airport," the circular stated.

Information about such travelers will be sent to their respective states, it said.

Travelers from the UK will be shifted to Seven Hills Hospital if they test positive for the infection, or if they are symptomatic on arrival or on day seven of their quarantine period, the civic body said.

Travelers from the Middle East, Europe, South Africa and Brazil will be shifted to GT Hospital or four designated private hospitals as per their choice.

If travelers test negative on the seventh day, they will be discharged.

Their hands will be stamped and they will need to give an undertaking to abide by home quarantine rules.

According to the civic authorities, contacts of travelers who contract the infection during home quarantine or on arrival will be monitored and isolated.