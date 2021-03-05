STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More women empowerment programs to be launched in UP: Yogi Adityanath

"...Value of 'Gaon ki beti sabki beti, Gaon ki behen sabki behen,' should be inculcated," the chief minister said during his visit to Gorakhpur.

Published: 05th March 2021 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

UP CM Yogi Adityanath during 'Janta Darbar' in Gorakhpur. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

GORAKHPUR: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that women empowerment programs will be held across the state along with the launch of more safety measures for females.

At a program launch during his two-day visit to the city, Adityanath said, "This International Women's Day, women empowerment programs will be held across the state besides the launch of more women safety measures. Value of 'Gaon ki beti sabki beti, Gaon ki behen sabki behen,' should be inculcated."

He further mentioned that the Rajghat cremation ground has been renovated and many new facilities have been made available there.

"Rajghat (cremation ground) has been renovated, unlike how it was used to be, it is clean and has many facilities. We have also requested the Centre to approve a six-lane path to Gorakhpur," Adityanath said.

"Soon, there will be a 'Plastic Park' too, which will employ over 25,000 youths," he added.

Speaking about Gorakhpur tourism, the UP Chief Minister said, "There are several opportunities in the area of tourism as people from across the world visit Gorakhpur. Connecting Nepal and Bihar, Gorakhpur also becomes the central point of 'Bodh Tourism'."

Earlier in the day, he held the 'Janata Darbar' at the Gorakhnath Temple, where he heard the problems of people and also assured them of solutions. 

