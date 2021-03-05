STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Murder accused Singaporean Chinese jailed for possessing knife

Tan Hong Sheng, now 24, was the sixth person linked to the case who was dealt with in a district court.

Published: 05th March 2021 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Knife

Representational Image

By PTI

SINGAPORE: A Chinese-origin Singaporean, originally accused of murdering an Indian-origin man following a brawl at a nightclub, was sentenced on Friday for up to five years after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of being in the company of someone who had a weapon in his possession.

Tan Hong Sheng, now 24, was the sixth person linked to the case who was dealt with in a district court.

He was sentenced following the brawl in 2019 to four years and nine months' with 12 strokes of the cane, The Straits Times reported.

On February 5, he pleaded guilty to being in the company of Tan Sen Yang, now 29, who had a kerambit knife at Orchard Towers on the day Satheesh Noel Gobidass, 31, was killed.

The younger man also admitted last month to two unrelated rioting charges. Tan Hong Sheng was one of seven people initially charged with Satheesh's murder on July 2, 2019.

Tan Sen Yang still faces a murder charge and will be dealt with in the High Court.

The other six have had their murder charges reduced to less serious ones such as assault.

Tan Hong Sheng's lawyers, Josephus Tan and Cory Wong, had earlier said that their client did not participate in the attack on Satheesh and instead tried to stop it.

The court heard that Tan Hong Sheng and his group were at the Naughty Girl Club (night club) on the second storey of Orchard Towers in the tourist-belt of Orchard Road when a dispute broke out at the entrance.

He was walking out of the mall in the early hours of that day when Satheesh confronted a member of his group.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Ang Feng Qian, Dora Tay and Benedict Teong had stated in court documents: "During this time, the accused had noticed that (Tan Sen Yang) had the kerambit knife in his right hand when he went towards Satheesh and started punching him with the said knife in his right hand.

"During this assault, (Tan Sen Yang) injured Satheesh fatally when he used the kerambit knife to inflict multiple injures to Satheesh's head and neck area.

" Satheesh collapsed and was pronounced dead at the Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Tan Hong Sheng had committed earlier acts of rioting and was on bail for one of them when he went to Orchard Towers on the day of the fatal attack, according to the newspaper report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Murder
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp