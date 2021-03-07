STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Car, gelatin sticks found near Ambani's house sent for forensic test

The car, a Scorpio, with 20 gelatin sticks inside was found near 'Antilia', Ambani's multi-storey residence in south Mumbai, on February 25.

Published: 07th March 2021 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani

Mumbai police has sent the car and gelatin sticks found near Mukesh Ambani's residence for forensic test. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI Mumbai Police have sent for forensic analysis the car and gelatin sticks found in it near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence here last month, officials said on Sunday.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) at Kalina in Mumbai will check the car for any blood stain, hair or any other clue to help identify the person who drove it and those present in the vehicle when it was parked near Ambani's residence, an official said.

The lab will submit its report to police in a week, he said.

The car, a Scorpio, with 20 gelatin sticks inside was found near 'Antilia', Ambani's multi-storey residence in south Mumbai, on February 25.

Police had said the vehicle was stolen from Airoli-Mulund Bridge on February 18.

The vehicle and the gelatin sticks were sent to the forensic lab on Friday, an FSL official said.

The lab will find out what was the percentage of gelatin in the sticks, the official said.

The FSL, with the help of experts, will also try to find out if the chassis number of the car was changed, to help identify the real owner of the vehicle and in whose name it was registered, he said.

The forensic lab has taken the case on priority and will submit its report in a week, the official said.

The FSL's general analytical division, and the DNA and physics departments will work on the case, he added.

Automobile accessories dealer Mansukh Hiren (46), who was in possession of the vehicle, was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane on Friday morning.

Prior to his death, Hiren had said in a statement recorded by police that when he was on the way from his shop in Thane to Crawford Market in south Mumbai for some work on February 17, the vehicle's steering got jammed.

He left the car on service road in Vikhroli and took a cab, he said.

After finishing work, he met a friend and returned to Thane in his car, he told police.

The next day he found that the Scorpio was missing and lodged a police complaint, Hiren had told the media.

While the police had maintained that Hiren owned the car, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said in the state Assembly on Friday that he was not the owner.

The real owner had handed it over to Hiren for some interior work, Deshmukh said.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has taken over the probe into the entire matter.

The viscera of Hiren has also been sent for forensic analysis, police said on Saturday.

The autopsy report of Hiren reserved the opinion on the cause of death, officials earlier said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mukesh Ambani Antilia
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp