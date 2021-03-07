Officials don't listen to you? Beat them up with sticks: Union Minister Giriraj Singh to Begusarai residents

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: BJP MP from Begusarai and Union minister Giriraj Singh once again made the NDA ‘uncomfortable’ with a controversial statement, made on Saturday. Reacting to a complaint that local officers do not listen to the public, Singh said ‘beat them (officers) up with a bamboo stick if they don’t’.

He said the public are the ‘malik’ (boss) of all MPs, MLAs, other elected representatives and officers in a democracy. Asked by the media, CM Nitish Kumar said: “You better ask him (Singh) whether what he said is justified.”

“It is your right to tell your problems to the officers. Why have you come to me for such a small thing? MPs, MLAs, village heads, DMs, SDMs and BDOs all have a duty and that is to serve the public. If they do not, take a bamboo cane and hit them on the head,” Singh says in a viral video.

Taking a jibe at the statement, RJD targeted the CM. “Nitish Kumar ji tells the youth that if you oppose the government or write on social media, you will be sent to jail and not allowed to take up a job. On the other hand, Giriraj Singh says kill the officers by picking up a bamboo stick.” RJD wrote on Twitter. Bihar Congress demanded action against Singh, while BJP leaders said the statement appears to be an emotional one.