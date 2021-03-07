STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Officials don't listen to you? Beat them up with sticks: Union Minister Giriraj Singh to Begusarai residents

The minister in the central Cabinet rued that he frequently receives complaints from common citizens that officials concerned often paid little heed to their complaints.

Published: 07th March 2021 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Giriraj Singh

Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh (File Photo|PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: BJP MP from Begusarai and Union minister Giriraj Singh once again made the NDA ‘uncomfortable’ with a controversial statement, made on Saturday. Reacting to a complaint that local officers do not listen to the public, Singh said ‘beat them (officers) up with a bamboo stick if they don’t’.

He said the public are the ‘malik’ (boss) of all MPs, MLAs, other elected representatives and officers in a democracy. Asked by the media, CM Nitish Kumar said: “You better ask him (Singh) whether what he said is justified.”

“It is your right to tell your problems to the officers. Why have you come to me for such a small thing? MPs, MLAs, village heads, DMs, SDMs and BDOs all have a duty and that is to serve the public. If they do not, take a bamboo cane and hit them on the head,” Singh says in a viral video.

Taking a jibe at the statement, RJD targeted the CM. “Nitish Kumar ji tells the youth that if you oppose the government or write on social media, you will be sent to jail and not allowed to take up a job. On the other hand, Giriraj Singh says kill the officers by picking up a bamboo stick.” RJD wrote on Twitter. Bihar Congress demanded action against Singh, while BJP leaders said the statement appears to be an emotional one.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Giriraj Singh Beat officials with bamboo stick
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp