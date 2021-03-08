Bengal polls: It's a fight between me and BJP in all 294 seats, says Mamata

Pronab Mandal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday hinted that the upcoming Assembly elections are going to be a battle between 'Didi versus Modi'.

"He came to Kolkata and spread lies and canards. I appeal to the people of Bengal to consider me as the candidate in all 294 Assembly constituencies. Vote for my candidates and secure their victory," said Mamata while addressing a rally after leading a march in central Kolkata on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Asserting that her party will retain power for the third consecutive time in the state, the TMC supremo said, "It's the fight between me and the BJP in all 294 seats."

Taking a dig at Modi over the inclusion of his picture in the Covid-19 vaccination certificate, Mamata said the day was not far when the country will be named after him.

"The Prime Minister has named a stadium after him. A photograph of him has been displayed on the Covid-19 vaccination certificate. A day will come when the country will be named after him," Mamata lashed out at the PM, a day after his Kolkata visit to address a rally at the Brigade Parade Ground.

In an attempt to woo women electorates’ support in the upcoming Assembly elections, Mamata walked a stretch of the road along with some of the women candidates of her party. "One day, Bengal’s daughters will lead the state. I appeal to the women electorates to vote for our women candidates," she said.

Alleging how women are unsafe in BJP-ruled states, Mamata said in the "model state" Gujarat, according to media reports, four rapes and two killings have been taking place daily over the past two years.

Rubbishing Modi’s claim that women do not feel safe in Bengal, Mamata, replied, "Had that been the case, women wouldn’t have been able to roam freely at night."