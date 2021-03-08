STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

International Women's Day: Alliance Air operates maiden flight to Bareilly with all-women crew

'We have a strong team of women in the aviation sector, with 16 per cent of staff controlling the Air Traffic Controller (ATC),' Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

Published: 08th March 2021 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

First flight from Bareilly launched with an all-women crew.

First flight from Delhi-Bareilly launched with an all-women crew. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Air India's subsidiary company Alliance Air on Monday celebrated International Women's Day by launching a flight from Delhi to Bareilly with an all women-crew.

Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri announced the inaugural flight virtually and said, "I would like to thank all the stakeholders who have done a tremendous job to get start the Bareilly flight under 'Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik' (UDAN) scheme."

"We have a strong team of women in the aviation sector, with 16 per cent of staff controlling the Air Traffic Controller (ATC). Today is a matter of great pride for us because all the women are commanding the inaugural flight of Alliance Air and other 11 more flights from different route under all-women crew," he added.

Alliance Air Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Harpreet A De Singh said, "We are celebrating the Women's Day with an all-women crew today and for the first time in Alliance Air history, we have deployed all-women crew for the inaugural flight to Bareilly under the command of women pilots, women crew, women engineers, women aircraft dispatchers and women Air Traffic Controller (ATC)."

She also extended her best wishes to all the women who dream of becoming pilots and aviation professionals.

Uttar Pradesh currently connects eight airports under the UDAN scheme.

Usha Padhee, joint secretary in MoCA, said: "Eight airports have been connected in Uttar Pradesh under the UDAN scheme, Bareilly is the beginning and much more is coming. UDAN's motto is to connect the regions at an affordable fare for the common man."

Puri, meanwhile, also stressed on the growth of the Indian aviation sector and highlighted the upcoming aviation project in Uttar Pradesh. "Kushinagar, Ayodhya and many other airports will get operational soon. The work on the Jewar airport will begin soon. The project costs Rs 30,000 crore." Puri said.

Santosh Gangwar, Minister of State for labour and employment, flew to Bareilly in the inaugural flight.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alliance Air Delhi to Bareilly
India Matters
Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said they have arrested 24 people including the CEO and COO of the firm (Photo | Special arrangement)
Hyderabad cops bust scam by firm that duped 10 lakh people to tune of Rs 1,500 crore
The show marks the digital debut of '90s stars Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. (Photo | Twitter)
Amazon Prime announces all-female led series 'Hush Hush' on Women's Day
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
On Women's Day, Karnataka announces six-months child care leave for employees 
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25% new COVID cases in 6 states including 3 from South India: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25 per cent new COVID cases in 6 states: Government
Central team hints at more infectious but less deadly coronavirus mutation in Maharashtra
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp