Removed from RSS-run school for refusing to donate for Ram temple, alleges teacher

Published: 08th March 2021 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya, Ram Temple

Replica of the proposed Ram Mandir on display at Karsewakpuram, in Ayodhya. (File| PTI)

By PTI

BALLIA (UP): A teacher here has alleged that he was removed from an RSS-run school after he refused to donate Rs 1,000 for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a charge denied by the institution.

Yashwant Pratap Singh, who worked as an "acharya" (teacher) at Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Jagdishpur localilty, also claimed that the school has withheld his eight months' salary.

Singh said he was given a receipt book for the collection of funds for the temple.

He deposited around Rs 80,000 collected for it, he said.

Singh claimed that he was pressured to donate Rs 1,000 for the temple when the district "pracharak" of the Rasthriya Swyamsewak Sangh (RSS), Satyendra, came to the school.

When he refused, the school authorities "misbehaved" and removed him from the school, Singh alleged, adding that he has given a written complaint in this regard at the district magistrate's office.

Singh said he will approach a court if justice is not done to him.

Meanwhile, school principal Dhirendra said all employees were given receipt books for the collection of funds as per their capacity.

"Singh also took three receipt books willingly but later did not deposit them. He himself resigned," he said, denying the allegations.

