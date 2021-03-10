STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP legislature party meeting starts to select new Uttarkhand CM, MP Ajay Bhatt says not in race

Dhan Singh Rawat, who is a minister of state in the Uttarakhand government is being considered as the frontrunner for the chief ministerial post.

Published: 10th March 2021 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags (Photo| PTI)

For representational purposes. (File | PTI)

By ANI

DEHRADUN: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Wednesday arrived at the party office in Dehradun for the party's legislature meeting.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will also participate in Uttarakhand BJP legislative party meeting in Dehradun later today.

"We are looking for someone who can be made the chief minister," said MLA Suresh Rathore.

A new Chief Minister candidate is likely to be decided in the meeting following the resignation of Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned from the chief ministerial post.

Dhan Singh Rawat, who is a minister of state in the Uttarakhand government is being considered as the frontrunner for the chief ministerial post.

He is considered to be close to the RSS. BJP MPs Anil Baluni, Ajay Bhatt and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank are the other contenders for the position.

ALSO READ | With Trivendra Rawat ouster, BJP sends a clear message to its Chief Ministers

Meanwhile, BJP MP Ajay Bhatt said that he is not in the race for Uttarakhand's Chief Minister post.

"I have done all the job assigned to me to benefit the people of the state and my party. I'm not part of any race," said Bhatt on being asked if he is in the race for the Uttarakhand CM post.

Rawat tendered his resignation after meeting governor Baby Rani Maurya on Tuesday, a year before Uttarkhand is scheduled to go to the polls.

The BJP swept the elections in 2017, winning 57 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly. Congress, on the other hand, won just 11 seats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Ramesh Pokhriyal Ajay Bhatt Trivendra Rawat Dhan Singh Rawat
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp