STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Haryana: Day before no-confidence vote, JJP MLA Babli says he stands with farmers

Asked why Chautala is not listening to his MLAs, Babli said that the Dy CM thinks e can get more benefits for the farmer by being part of the government.

Published: 10th March 2021 12:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

JJP MLA Devender Singh Babli (Photo | Twitter/@DiproFatehabad)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A day before the Haryana assembly takes up a no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government, JJP MLA Devender Singh Babli on Tuesday said he stands with protesting farmers but added that he alone could not take a decision and it was for his party to decide on walking out of the ruling alliance.

Asked about his party issuing a whip to its MLAs for their compulsory presence in the House on Wednesday and his stand on the no-confidence motion, Babli said, "When the party has issued whip, willingness or non-willingness is not the question, one has to go by what the party has decided."

On farmer leaders spearheading the stir against the Centre's new farm laws requesting all MLAs to support the no-confidence motion, Babli said, "If I alone take a stand, will farmers get justice? The voice I am raising in favour of farmers by being a member of the House, will I be able to do that when my party expels me for taking a different stand."

Babli, who was interacting with reporters after the end of the day's proceedings in the assembly, said, "You should understand. Entire party should withdraw support, Dushyant (Chautala) should take a step if this issue (farmers) is not being resolved. All (JJP) MLAs should come out (of the alliance)."

He said during party legislature group meetings in the past Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala had been telling them the farmers issue will be resolved.

Asked why Chautala is not listening to his MLAs when majority of them have openly come out in support of farmers, Babli replied, "Don't you know that? He thinks he can get more benefits for the farmer by being part of the government."

To another question, he said, "I have come in support of farmers and even today I have the same stand. Earlier too, I had said the situation wherein ruling party legislators are facing opposition from farmers in villages is not good and this issue should be resolved."

Talking to reporters after the day's proceedings in the state assembly ended on Tuesday evening, former chief minister and Congress leader B S Hooda reiterated, "The no-confidence motion will let people know which MLA stands with the government and which MLA stands with farmers."

He said the party needed to move a no-confidence motion because the BJP-JJP government has lost public confidence and the coalition government, betraying public opinion, is taking anti-people decisions one after the other.

When asked that opposition did not have the numbers on their side, Hooda quipped, "But that does not mean opposition will not play its role."

With the Congress's no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government set to be taken up in the Haryana Assembly on Wednesday, the ruling BJP-JJP as well as main the opposition party have issued whips to their respective members for their compulsory presence in the House.

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, currently having an effective strength of 88 members, the ruling BJP has 40 members, the JJP 10 and the Congress 30.

Seven are Independents, five of whom are supporting the government, while one member is of the Haryana Lokhit Party, who has also extended support to the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haryana assembly no confidence motion Devender Singh Babli BJP JJP Congress
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp