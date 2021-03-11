STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Attack' on Mamata: Police register case; protests break out across Bengal

A scuffle broke out between the Trinamool Congress activists and a group of BJP workers in the Birulia area this morning but the situation was soon brought under control, police said.

Published: 11th March 2021 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NANDIGRAM: A case was registered on Thursday over the attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, following a complaint lodged by TMC leader Sheikh Sufian, police said.

The case was lodged under IPC sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), a senior police officer of the Purba Medinipur district said.

"We have received a complaint from Mr Sufiyan. Our investigation is already underway and we are collecting evidence," the officer said.

In the morning, District Magistrate Vibhu Goel, Superintendent of Police Praween Prakash and other officers visited the Birulia Bazar area where the incident happened.

The officers spoke to eye-witnesses, besides looking for any CCTV installed in the area to ascertain the exact sequence of events.

The chief minister is at present undergoing treatment at the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata with injury to her left leg, waist, shoulder and neck, according to doctors.

ALSO READ | Mamata Banerjee stable; senior officials visit area where Bengal CM was allegedly attacked

Banerjee alleged on Wednesday evening that during her campaign in Nandigram, she was attacked by four-five men who pushed her, besides banging on her the door of her car, leading to the injuries.

Meanwhile, Trinamool took out rallies across the state on Thursday, protesting against the attack.

Protests were held in different parts of Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Howrah, Birbhum, South 24 Parganas, Jalpaiguri districts, and Trinamool Congress supporters briefly blocked roads in some areas.

They shouted slogans against the BJP, accusing it of conspiring against Banerjee.

The ruling party activists took to the streets and burnt tyres to protest against her political conspirators in Nadigram's Birulia Bazar area where Banerjee sustained injuries on her left leg and waist as she fell on the ground after she was allegedly pushed by unknown miscreants while campaigning for assembly elections on Wednesday.

Prayers were held by Trinamool Congress workers in various temples and shrines of Pirbaba (Mazar) in Nandigram for her speedy recovery.

She is pitted against her former confidante Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the BJP some time ago, in the Nandigram constituency that will go to poll on April 1 in the second phase.

The eight-phased elections to the 294 seats in West Bengal will be held between March 27 and April 29.

Votes will be counted on May 2.

Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
