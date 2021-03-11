Day after lodging complaint about minor daughter’s rape, UP man dies in ‘accident’

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The father of a minor girl, who was allegedly gangraped by four men in UP’s Kanpur district, was killed after he was hit by an unidentified truck on Wednesday.

Expressing doubts about the accident, which came a day after they lodged a complaint about the rape, the girl’s family said the rape accused could be behind it.

They pointed out that the father of one of the accused is a police official.

The prime accused in the rape case, Golu Yadav, son of a police sub-inspector posted in Kannauj, was arrested earlier and efforts were underway to nab his brother Saurabh and friend Deepu, Kanpur Deputy IG Preetinder Singh said.

While the medical examination of the rape survivor was going on at the community health centre (CHC) in Ghatampur, her father went out for a cup of tea and was hit by a truck, Singh said.

The minor's father was taken to the Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Brajesh Srivastava said an FIR was registered on charges of murder against Devendra Yadav, the father of the accused.

“The accident took place when the medical examination of the victim was underway and the father stepped out for a cup of tea. After some time, we got to know that he was hit by a truck. He was immediately taken to a Kanpur hospital, but was declared brought dead. We have filed an accident case and are probing,” said Kanpur DIG Preetinder Singh.

The truck driver and one of the rape accused have been arrested, he added.

The family members of the deceased alleged in the FIR that Devendra Yadav hatched a conspiracy to kill him and make it look like a road accident.

Five police teams, including surveillance personnel, have been formed to nab Saurabh and Deepu.

The probe has been handed over to Ghatampur Station House Officer Dhanesh Kumar, who has been asked to investigate the charges and work out the case at the earliest, the police said.

The action against the SI would be decided only after the probe confirms his involvement in the alleged murder, they said.

According to the police, the 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by Golu Yadav and Deepu in Sajeti area here on Monday.

The Class 8 student had gone out to collect fodder for cattle on Monday when she was abducted by the duo and taken to a secluded place where she was allegedly raped.

Saurabh had allegedly threatened the minor of dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, the police said.

After the accident, locals blocked the Kanpur-Sagar highway for five hours demanding a swift action. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced Rs 5 lakh to the girl’s family.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs five lakhs from the CM's relief fund to the family, while Rs five lakhs more would be provided under accident insurance scheme, Kanpur District Magistrate Alok Tiwari said.

It has also been decided to provide three bighas of land on lease to the victim's family, the DM added.

Kanpur Additional DG Bhanu Bhaskar told PTI over phone that directions have been issued to swiftly crack the case of the rape survivor's father's death on the basis of "evidence" and ensure the arrest of the remaining accused in the gang rape case.

Officials have also been instructed to book the accused persons under the National Security Act and the Gangsters Act, the ADG said.

Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal also issued a statement, stating both the cases will be investigated swiftly and no one will be spared.

"The guilty will face tough legal action. We are considering taking action under the National Security Act," the IG added.

Meanwhile, the girl's relatives and outraged locals blocked traffic on the Kanpur-Sagar Highway in protest.

The girl's grandfather has alleged that his son was murdered in complicity with the police.

(With PTI Inputs)