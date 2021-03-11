STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IAF set to raise second Rafale squadron at Hasimara Air force Base

The IAF would be moving the fighters to Hasimara in May as by that time the fresh set of pilots will complete their training.

Published: 11th March 2021 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 09:41 PM   |  A+A-

Rafale Fighter Jets. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

Rafale Fighter Jets. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To boost combat capability, the Indian Air force is in the process of raising the second squadron of the advanced multi-role Rafale Fighters.

The IAF sources said, “The second Rafale Squadron will be raised at the next Main Operating Base (MOB) Hasimara in mid-April this year". The Hasimara Air force Base is in West Bengal.

The conversion training of the Rafale fighter pilots has been going on in France and the IAF would be moving the fighters to Hasimara in May as by that time the fresh set of pilots will complete their training.

The set of the first five Rafale fighters were inducted into the Air force by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Ambala Air Base on September 10, 2020, as part of 17 Squadron named as “Golden Arrows”.

At present, IAF has 11 Rafale Fighters.  An Air Force squadron generally has fighters numbering between 16 to 18 jets.

In 2016, India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France for 36 Rafale jets under a Rs 59,000 crore deal. The fighters have been built and designed by Dassault Aviation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rafale Rafale fighters Hasimara Air force Base Golden Arrows Dassault Aviation
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp