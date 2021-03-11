STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Strict lockdown will be enforced in parts of Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray, 60, was speaking after receiving the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 at the government-run J J Hospital here.

Published: 11th March 2021 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray receiving the first dose of coronavirus vaccine. (Photo | Uddhav Thackeray, Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said strict lockdown measures will be enforced in some parts of the state to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 13,659 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike this year, which took the state's caseload to 22,52,057.

The state has so far reported 52,610 deaths due to the disease, as per official data.

"Some areas of Maharashtra will witness strict lockdown measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus infection. The government is going to hold a special meeting with officials before coming out with the lockdown measures," Thackeray said.

He said the government has been requesting people to wear mask, maintain physical distance and avoid moving out unnecessarily.

Earlier in the day, minister Nitin Raut announced a "strict lockdown" in the Nagpur Police Commissionerate limits from March 15 to 21.

Raut is the guardian minister of Nagpur.

Last month, lockdown was enforced in Amravati, while certain restrictions were imposed in some other districts of the Amravati division.

Meanwhile, the chief minister took the first shot of 'Covaxin' vaccine at the J J Hospital here on Thursday, state Director of Medical Education and Research Dr T P Lahane said.

His wife Rashmi Thackeray and mother-in-law also received the vaccine doses.

The CM was accompanied by his son and state cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Asked about more COVID-19 cases being found in apartments and multi-storey buildings than in slums in Mumbai, Lahane said though the number of cases is going up, it has still not reached an alarming level.

"If people still continue to take advantage of the relaxation in curbs, then the state will have to revert to strict lockdown measures, including restrictions on movement," he said, and appealed to people to follow all precautions.

