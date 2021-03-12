Chhattisgarh IAS officer tests positive for Covid-19 after getting Covishield second dose

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: IAS officer Yashwant Kumar, who was administered the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine 'Covishield' had tested positive for the infection.

Kumar, who is presently a collector of Janjgir-Champa district about 150 km from Raipur, disclosed the development on his Twitter handle this morning.

“I got Covid positive today. I got the second dose of vaccination on March 8”, said the officer who added that the Covid-19 vaccine becomes effective after 14 days of the vaccination dose.

The officer appealed to those who recently came in close contact with him to get themselves tested for coronavirus and avoid believing in rumours.

Earlier, the Chhattisgarh health minister T S Singhdeo had categorically asserted that the state is not in favour of using the ‘Covaxin’ for the vaccination process unless it has completed the recommended testing process with absolute authentication and success.

The Covaxin being ingeniously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research.