Antilia bomb scare case: No Central team was needed for investigation, says Raut

The Rajya Sabha MP said the Central agencies repeatedly enter Mumbai and demoralise Mumbai Police.

Published: 14th March 2021 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: After Maharashtra police officer Sachin Waze was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection Antilia bomb scare case, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said no Central team was needed to investigate the case.

Speaking to reporters here, the Rajya Sabha MP said the Central agencies repeatedly enter Mumbai and demoralise Mumbai Police.

"We respect the NIA but our Mumbai police could have done it too. Mumbai Police and anti-terrorism squad (ATS) are well respected but central agencies repeatedly enter Mumbai and try to demoralise Mumbai Police. Thus, it creates instability in the state and creates pressure on Mumbai Police and the administration," Raut said.

"I believe Sachin Waze is a very honest and capable officer. He has been arrested in connection with gelatin sticks that were found. One suspicious death also occurred. It's Mumbai Police's responsibility to investigate the matter. No central team was needed," Raut said.

The NIA will present Sachin Waze, an assistant police inspector with the Mumbai Police who was arrested in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai, before a special court today to demand his custody.

This came days after Waze, was who was leading the investigating of Mansukh Hiren's death in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at the Mumbai Police Headquarters.

"Sachin Waze API Mumbai Police Crime Branch has been arrested for his role and involvement in Placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Carmichael Road (near Mukesh Ambani's house) on 25th February 2021," said an official statement of NIA.

Waze was summoned to the NIA office on Saturday to record his statement, in connection with the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai. Later, he was arrested under section 286, 465, 473, 506(2), 120 B of the Indian Penal Code, and 4(a)(b)(I) of the Explosive Substances Act 1908.

A car carrying unassembled explosive materials was found abandoned at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai on February 25, near the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

The owner of the vehicle, Mansukh Hiren, was found dead in a creek in the Thane district on Friday. Now, ATS Maharashtra is investigating the case.

