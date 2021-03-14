Chhattisgarh creates new record, provides 16.07 crore jobs under MNREGA
West Bengal stood at second position with 105 percent followed by Assam and Bihar each at 104 percent and Odisha at 103 percent of the given target.
RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh yet again emerged as the best-performing state in the country in providing jobs under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).
Setting a new record of sorts, the state has also achieved over 107 percent of the given target during the current financial year 2020-21.
According to the released official data, Chhattisgarh has so far created over 16.07 crore jobs as against the target of 15 crore man-days of employment.
"Chhattisgarh created a new record of providing employment for the highest number of man-days under the MNREGA in the current financial year. The achievement has played a significant role in reviving the rural economy keeping it robust during the Covid-19 pandemic. The state has topped having achieved 107 percent of the target so far," a government spokesperson said.
