Out of desperation to win elections, Mamata Banerjee blaming BJP for her leg injury: Rajnath Singh

Published: 16th March 2021 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her desperation to win the upcoming Assembly elections in the state is blaming the BJP for her leg injury.

"No one levelled allegations except Mamata didi. The reports of probe agencies and observers state that the accident occurred due to security lapses," he said.

"But it's a result of her desperation that she is accusing BJP for her injury. I hope she recovers soon," Singh added.

The minister said BJP will form the government in West Bengal with a clear majority.

"The numbers in 2019 Lok Sabha polls is an indication of the change that is going to happen in Bengal with the upcoming state Legislative Assembly election," Singh said.

Asked if going to elections without a Chief Minister candidate face will cause a loss to the BJP, he said, "No. Ours is a democratic party. The elected MLAs will choose their leader."

On Banerjee's allegation that Prime Minister is incompetent to run the country, he replied, "Her allegations hold no importance. We have run the government from 2014 till now under PM Modi's leadership."

"People have supported us. We got more number of seats in the second term. If we had not run government properly then we would not have achieved a majority in 2019 polls," Singh added.

He also said Congress and Left parties have lost their political significance in the country.  

