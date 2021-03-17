STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal polls: Mamata releases pro-women TMC manifesto, promises 5 lakh jobs annually

According to the manifesto, her government will increase annual financial aid to farmers from Rs 6000 to Rs 10000 under 'Krishak Bandhu' scheme.

Published: 17th March 2021 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a rally to mark International Women's Day, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Trinamool Assembly election manifesto promised 5 lakh job opportunities annually.  

Banerjee addressing the media on Wednesday said that her government has reduced poverty in the state by 40 per cent.

The manifesto promises ​a minimum annual income of Rs 6,000 and Rs 12,000 for general category and backward community people respectively in Bengal. The pro-women manifesto promised Rs 1000 per month for widows above the age of 18 years. She said, her government will ensure basic monthly income for women in 1.6 crore households.

"For the first time, every family in Bengal will be extended a minimum basic income. Under this, 1.6 crore general category families will get Rs 500 a month, whereas SC/ST category families will get Rs 1,000. The money will be directly transferred to the woman head of a family," Banerjee said.

A new student credit card scheme will be introduced with a credit limit of Rs 10 lakh and an interest rate of only 4 per cent will be charged, the West Bengal chief minister said.

"We will set up 10 lakh new MSMEs and 2000 new big industrial units in the next five years," she said.

"We shall appoint a Special Task Force to examine and propose OBC status to all the communities which are not recognised as OBCs like Mahishya, Tili, Tamul and Sahas. We will also ask the Government of India to grant ST status to Mahatos," the TMC chief said.

A Special Development Board would be set up for the development of Terai and Dooars region in north Bengal, she said.

Claiming that her government has reduced poverty in the state by 40 per cent, the manifesto also promised to increase annual financial aid to farmers from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000.

According to the manifesto, her government will increase annual financial aid to farmers from Rs 6000 to Rs 10000 under 'Krishak Bandhu' scheme.

(With PTI inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee TMC manifesto
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • A k Sehanobis

    Now BJP will outdo TMC in promises.Where from the money will come? Why was it not done earlier?Electorates must ask such questions.
    5 hours ago reply
Videos
VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and DMK president MK Stalin inked a poll pact with six seats at DMK headquarters. (Photo | EPS)
Caste Discrimination still exists in Tamil Nadu: DMK ally VCK's spokesperson R Vikraman
Anupam Kher. (Meghana Sastry | Express Photo)
I have not taken a holiday for 36 years: Anupam Kher
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp