25,681 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 70 deaths

The caseload in the state crossed the 24 lakh-mark to rise to 24,22,021.

Published: 19th March 2021 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

Covid test

Image for representation (File | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Friday recorded 25,681 new COVID-19 cases, the second highest one-day rise since the pandemic began last year, a health official said.

The caseload in the state crossed the 24 lakh-mark to rise to 24,22,021.

With 70 fatalities, death toll reached 53,208, the official said.

On Thursday, Maharashtra had set a new record of daily rise with 25,833 new infections being reported.

On Friday, 14,400 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total recoveries to 21,89,965.

There are 1,77,560 active cases now.

Mumbai recorded 3,063 new cases (3,062 as per the city's civic body), followed by 2,872 in Pune city and 2,617 in Nagpur city.

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally increased to 3,55,914 while 10 deaths took the fatality count to 11,569, as per the state government's data.

Mumbai division reported 5,737 new cases and 19 deaths, taking the cumulative caseload to 7,82,316 and death toll to 20,028.

With 1,27,147 tests carried out on Friday, the state has so far tested 1,80,83,977 samples for coronavirus.

There are 8,67,333 people in home quarantine while 7,848 are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 70 deaths, 43 occurred in the last 48 hours and 15 in the last week.

Rest 12 deaths are from the period before the last week.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 24,22,021, new cases: 25,681, death toll: 53,208, discharged: 21,89,965, active cases: 1,77,560, people tested so far: 1,80,83,977.

