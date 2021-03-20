STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Huge crowd seen at Mumbai's Dadar market, Shivaji Park amid rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

Published: 20th March 2021 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 11:31 AM

Amid increasing #COVID19 cases, scores of people seen in Mumbai's Dadar market and Shivaji Park. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Despite rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra a massive crowd was seen at Dadar Market and Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Saturday morning.

The people in the market and the park were seen flouting social distancing norms and many were also seen without masks.

Mumbai on Friday reported 3062 new cases and 10 deaths. With 1,334 recoveries, the city's cured tally has gone up to 3,232,81 Currently, Mumbai has 20,140 active cases and 11,565 fatalities.

Maharashtra reported as many as 13,601 fresh COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths on Friday, the death toll has gone up to 53,138. Currently, the number of active cases stands at 1,676,37.

Earlier, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said that the government is aiming to vaccinate 3 lakh people daily amidst a surge in coronavirus cases in the state. While speaking to reporters, he said that although numbers are increasing and the state is facing the second peak of infections, there is no need to panic.

The state government on Thursday decided to impose a lockdown in Nagpur district from March 15 to 21 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Only essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops and milk booths will stay open, according to the order issued by the district administration.

Districts like Amaravati, Yavatmal, and Latur have already been put under restrictions whereas the Aurangabad administration has imposed a complete lockdown on weekends till further orders. 

Maharashtra COVID 19 Coronavirus Dadar Market
