STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP leader among three arrested for elderly man's murder in West Bengal

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 74-year-old man in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman.

Published: 21st March 2021 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Blood

For representational purposes

By PTI

BARDHAMAN: Three people, including a local BJP leader, have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 74-year-old man in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, police said on Sunday.

The trio was arrested on Friday and produced before a local court on Saturday, which remanded them to 10 days in police custody, an officer said.

The elderly man was shot dead inside his house in Post Office Para in Raina police station area on March 9.

Looting money seems to have been the motive behind the murder as the elderly man had withdrawn cash from his bank account on the day of the incident, he said.

However, the accused persons claimed that one of them had accidentally fired a shot at the man and as he fell on the ground, they got scared and fled the spot without taking the money, the officer said.

The trio was nabbed by tracking their mobile phone locations, he said.

The BJP leader, a 'Shakti Kendra Pramukh' of Bardhaman Uttar assembly seat, alleged that he was framed in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal West Bengal crime West Bengal murder
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp