Hardworking party workers not infected from COVID-19: Gujarat BJP MLA

Rajkot (South) legislator Govind Patel's take came after reporters asked him if the flouting of guidelines by political leaders and workers during poll campaigning was resulting in a spike in cases.

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A Gujarat BJP MLA on Sunday said workers of his party do not get infected with novel coronavirus since they work hard.

Rajkot (South) legislator Govind Patel's take on coronavirus came after reporters asked him if the flouting of guidelines by political leaders and workers during poll campaigning was resulting in a spike in cases.

"Those who work hard do not get coronavirus infection. BJP workers work hard, and therefore, not a single worker has been infected with the virus," Patel claimed.

Incidentally, during the campaigning for the local bodies polls last month, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was detected with the infection, and among others in the ruling party who have tested positive at different points of time include state unit chief CR Paatil and several MLAs.

On Saturday, Vadodara BJP MP Ranjanben Bhatt had announced that she was admitted in hospital for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, state Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel refuted talk that local polls as well as the Test and T20I cricket matches in Ahmedabad were prime factors behind the COVID-19 spike.

"Elections are held as per the requirement under the Constitution.

Cricket matches were limited to only Ahmedabad.

There was no cricket match or election in Maharashtra, but it accounts for the highest number of cases, nearly 50 percent of the country's daily cases," he said.

He said one could come to any conclusion on the recent surge but the reality remained that it was the people's collective responsibility to adhere to outbreak norms and control the pandemic.

 

