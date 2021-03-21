STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Security forces in JK strengthen bullet-proofing as steel bullets emerge again

The ammunition normally used in the AK series rifles was being modified from across the border with the help of Chinese technology of encasing bullets with hard steel core, the officials said.

Published: 21st March 2021 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Indian security forces

Representational Images. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR/NEW DELHI: Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have strengthened the bullet-proofing shield of their vehicles and bunkers after steel bullets that can pierce through normal protective shields were recovered from terrorists during an encounter in South Kashmir recently.

A few days back, local commander of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group, Vilayat Hussain Lone alias Sajjad Afghani, was killed in an encounter at Shopian.

The army had recovered 36 rounds of armed steel-core bullets.

The recoveries raised alarm bells within the security establishment as these bullets can harm personnel even wearing a regular protective shield.

Officials said that now the vehicles, especially deployed in South Kashmir, and personnel moving for anti-terror operations are equipped with shields which have an extra layer of protection for blunting such penetrative bullets.

The ammunition normally used in the AK series rifles was being modified from across the border with the help of Chinese technology of encasing bullets with hard steel core, the officials said.

The bullet, termed Armour Piercing (AP), is built of hardened steel or tungsten carbide, they explained.

The first incident of use of 'steel core' bullet was noticed on the New Year eve of 2017 when JeM terrorists had carried out a suicide attack on a CRPF camp in Lethpora in South Kashmir.

Five paramilitary personnel were killed in the attack and one of them was hit by a bullet fatally despite using a static bullet-proof shield provided by the Army.

Normally, the bullets terrorists use in their assault rifles have a lead core covered with mild steel which cannot penetrate a bullet-proof shield, but after the December 31, 2017 encounter and a detailed analysis, forces had to change the way they protected themselves, the officials said.

They said that the terrorists, mainly from banned Jaish group, were armed with the best possible arsenal including M-4 carbines and bullets with steel core, with the capability to pierce a static bullet proof bunker used during counterterrorism operations.

After the December 31, 2017 attack, the then Additional Director General of CRPF for Jammu and Kashmir S N Shrivastava, who now heads the Delhi Police, had conducted a thorough inquiry which revealed that the bullet fired by the terrorist from the assault AK rifle was of steel core with the capability of piercing through the static bunkers used by security personnel during encounters with terrorists.

An analysis of previous suicide attacks was also carried out during which ballistic experts opined that 'steel core' bullets had previously been used by terrorists during an attack on district police lines of Pulwama in South Kashmir in August 2016.

Eight security personnel had lost their lives in the terror strike.

It was last used by terrorists during a suicide attack at Anantnag in June 2019 where five CRPF personnel and a Jammu and Kashmir police inspector were killed.

Post-incident analysis showed that the terrorist had used the same steel bullet, the officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir bullet proofing
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp