STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shocker in MP: Home guard goes missing from COVID ward, found dead in toilet after 33 hours

While three staff members of the hospital, including two nurses and a matron have been suspended with immediate effect in the matter, a three doctors committee has been constituted to probe the matter

Published: 23rd March 2021 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 10:32 PM   |  A+A-

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients.

Image used for representational purposes (Madhav K | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a shocking incident, a suspected COVID-19 patient who went missing from his bed in Bhopal's JP Hospital on Monday morning, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the toilet of the ward around 33 hours later on Tuesday. 

While three staff members of the hospital, including two nurses and a matron, have been suspended with immediate effect in the matter, a three doctors committee has been constituted to probe the entire matter, which the hospital administration has admitted is prima facie a matter of grave negligence by the hospital staff. 

The 42-year-old home-guard jawan, Pushpraj Singh Gautam who was administered the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a police hospital in Bhopal on March 17, started complaining of nausea, dizziness and difficulty in breathing. He was admitted to the hospital's COVID-19 isolation ward on Sunday a few hours after he collapsed on the floor at his residence in Bhopal. 

"He was admitted at the hospital's isolation ward as a suspected COVID-19 case on Sunday and was put on oxygen support as he was experiencing difficulty in breathing. Also, he subsequently tested COVID-19 negative but was under treatment on oxygen support. Since Monday early morning, he went missing from his bed, after which the matter was reported to the city police on Monday evening. He was found dead in the toilet of the ward at around 3:30 on Tuesday," a senior health department official told The New Indian Express. 

According to JP Hospital's civil surgeon, Dr Rakesh Srivastava, "negligence has definitely happened in the matter, due to which three staff, including a matron and two nurses, have been suspended. A probe too has been ordered in the entire matter."

Also, a notice has been served by the hospital administration to the security agency tasked with security at the hospital. 

Surprisingly, the entire incident has exposed many lacunae in the hospital management, including the CCTV cameras at the COVID-19 ward not being operational and no checking or cleaning of the concerned toilet, since the home guard jawan went missing from his bed on Monday morning. Importantly, the concerned toilet is located just around 10 ft from the COVID-19 ward. 

The deceased jawan's family, however, alleged that he died due to post-vaccination complications. 

"Throughout Monday, my son remained missing, but the doctors and staff at the hospital did nothing to search for him. Instead, they termed him a bhagoda (fugitive). They showed us footage of all parts of the hospital, except the ward in which he was admitted. We came to know on Tuesday that CCTV cameras in the COVID-19 ward are not functioning. Who'll give my son back to me now," the deceased home guard jawan's father, Narendra Singh Gautam, a retired home guard said on Tuesday. 

The deceased home guard jawan's wife said, "I talked to my husband over the phone on Monday early morning before he went missing. He was fine, as he told me that he was no longer having difficulty in breathing and wanted to sleep. Once he went missing, instead of searching him, the hospital staff dubbed him as bhagoda. How can a person, who is on oxygen support and wants to sleep, run away from the hospital?." 

The home guard jawan is survived by a widow and three children. The hospital management while denying the family's allegations that the home guard jawan died due to post-vaccination complications, said the vaccine is completely safe. 

"Only the body's autopsy will reveal how the home guard jawan actually died," a senior hospital official said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MP covid MP guard found dead Home guard missing
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp