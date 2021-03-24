STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Apologise for assembly ruckus or we will boycott remaining sessions: RJD to Nitish Kumar

Terming the Bihar Chief Minister as "Nirlajj Kumar Ji", Tejashwi said, "Nitish Kumar Ji should know that governments change. MLAs were abused and beaten inside the assembly yesterday."

Published: 24th March 2021 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel try to stop Rashtriya Janata Dal supporters during their Vidhan Sabha protest march. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday demanded an apology from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar following a ruckus in the state assembly over the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill 2021. He also threatened to boycott the remaining assembly sessions in the tenure of the current government if Kumar doesn't issue an apology for the same.

Terming the Bihar Chief Minister as "Nirlajj Kumar Ji", Tejashwi said, "Nitish Kumar Ji should know that governments change. MLAs were abused and beaten inside the assembly yesterday."

"If Nitish Kumar does not apologise for the incident, we may boycott the assembly for the remaining tenure. 'Nirlaj Kumar Ji' has lost all shame," he added.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against Tejashwi and his brother Tej Pratap Yadav, along with several unnamed party workers, for the protest they carried out on Tuesday against the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill 2021. Police resorted to baton- charge and had also used water cannons to maintain the situation.

On Tuesday evening, the assembly session witnessed multiple adjournments as the RJD leaders shouted slogans against the bill. After a few Opposition leaders prevented Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha from leaving his chamber, police personnel reached the assembly premises to evict the MLAs. Women MLAs of the Opposition were carried out of the assembly building by women security personnel.

RJD leader Jagdanand Singh also condemned the incident and said: "The ruling government in Bihar has made 'mockery' of Bihar."

RJD claims that that the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill means that search will be conducted without a warrant and "any policemen can arrest if he believes something is wrong". 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RJD Tejashwi Yadav Nitish Kumar Bihar assembly
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp