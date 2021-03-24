STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Huge fire in incense stick factory in Vadodara, no casualty

The blaze erupted at Shreeji Agarbatti unit located in Makarpura industrial area and spread rapidly due to chemicals stored in a godown on the top floor of the factory, an official said.

Published: 24th March 2021 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By PTI

VADODARA: A massive fire broke out in an incense sticks-making factory here in Gujarat on Wednesday morning, but no casualty is reported, an official said.

The blaze erupted at Shreeji Agarbatti unit located in Makarpura industrial area and spread rapidly due to chemicals stored in a godown on the top floor of the factory, he said.

It took nearly four hours to bring the fire under control, the official said, adding that cooling operations are underway.

"The blaze had spread before the first fire tender could reach the spot after a call was received at 4:30 am.

The fire spread due to the raw material, including chemical drums, which were stored in the godown in the factory.

There is no proper access to enter the godown," said fire officer Nikunj Azad.

He said vehicles with modern technology were pressed into service to ensure that the fire didn't spread to nearby factories.

