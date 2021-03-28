STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

The cadres, who were active in Katekalyan area of the district, were impressed by the police's 'Lon Varratu' rehabilitation drive and disappointed with the "hollow" ideology of Maoists.

Published: 28th March 2021 03:57 PM

Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Three Naxals, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Sunday, police said.

Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava claimed the cadres, who were active in Katekalyan area of the district, were impressed by the police's 'Lon Varratu' rehabilitation drive and disappointed with the "hollow" ideology of Maoists.

Out of the three rebels who surrendered, Budhram Kawasi (24) was active as a militia commander and actively involved in incidents of damaging public property and putting up Maoist pamphlets, posters and banners, he said.

He was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, Pallava said.

The two other cadres who laid down their arms were identified as Kosa alias Khuta Kawasi (22) and Lakhma Ram Kashyap (22), both militia members, he said.

So far, 327 Naxals, including 87 carrying rewards on their heads, have surrendered in Dantewada, located about 400 km from Raipur, since the 'Lon Varratu' (which in local Gondi dialect means return to your home/village) campaign was launched in June last year, the official said.

Under the initiative, the Dantewada police have put up posters and banners in native villages of at least 1,600 Naxals and appealed them to return to the mainstream.

According to police, Naxals are frustrated with the success of this campaign and hence, they have been putting up posters and banners opposing it in south Bastar.

 

