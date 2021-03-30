STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Consider imposing fines on passengers not wearing masks properly: DGCA to airports 

Published: 30th March 2021 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Airport, Passengers

All airport operators can increase surveillance in this regard, the DGCA said. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday told airports to consider imposing spot fines, with the help of police authorities, on passengers who are found not wearing masks properly and not maintaining social distancing as per the COVID-19 rules.

On March 13, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had asked airports and airlines to ensure that passengers wear mask and maintain social distance at all times during air travel, and take action against those violating the norms.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, the regulator said, "During the surveillance of some airports, it has come to notice that compliance (of COVID-19 protocols) is not satisfactory."

"All airport operators, therefore, are requested to ensure that the instructions on COVID-19 protocol from the standpoint of wearing face mask properly, covering nose and mouth, as well as maintaining social distance norms within the airport premises are followed scrupulously," it said.

Accordingly, all airport operators can increase surveillance in this regard, the DGCA said.

"The possibility of taking punitive action, such as levy of spot fines in accordance with the law, shall also be explored with local police authorities so as to serve a deterrent for violation of COVID-19 protocol," it stated.

Moreover, it had asked the airlines to de-board the passengers who refused to adhere to COVID-19 norms even after repeated warnings and consider banning them from flying for at least three months.

Fifteen passengers, who were found violating COVID-19 norms on domestic flights of three airlines between March 15 and March 23, might be banned for three months by the carriers, senior officials of the DGCA had said last week.

