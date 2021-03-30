STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Key PDP leader Surinder Choudhary quits party, blames leadership for his decision

Surinder Choudhary said he was leaving the party because it has been hijacked and not under the pressure of any government agency.

Published: 30th March 2021 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File | EPS)

By PTI

JAMMU: In a major setback to the PDP, its senior leader and former MLC Surinder Choudhary on Tuesday resigned from the basic membership of the party, saying it has been hijacked by "drawing-room politicians, land grabbers and land mafia" members.

He said he was leaving the party because it has been hijacked and not under the pressure of any government agency.

He claimed the Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti is under the influence of such "few leaders" and was unable to distinguish between right and wrong and has deviated from the core agenda of 'peace with dignity' envisaged by party founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

Flanked by dozens of his supporters whom he introduced as PDP functionaries from Nowshera and Sunderbani areas of Rajouri district, Choudhary said, "We all are resigning from the basic membership of the party."

Those present endorsed his announcement by raising their hands.

"I am not leaving the PDP because of Mehbooba or under the pressure of (central) government or its agencies." The former MLC told reporters here.

"We have been forced to take this step because the PDP has been hijacked by a few drawing-room politicians, land grabbers and land mafia (members) who have gathered around her (Mehbooba)," he added.

He, however, did not name any PDP leader whom he dubbed as "drawing-room politicians or land mafia (members)".

Choudhary, who on March 17 resigned from the post of PDP general secretary and its political affairs committee within two days of the re-organisation of the party by Mehbooba after her re-election as party president, said the party post does not matter but the self-respect and honour do.

"When the PDP was formed by Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in 1999, we joined him to strengthen his hands and within a few years, the party formed the government (2002). Those calling the shots in PDP today were nowhere at that time. His agenda was peace through dialogue and bridge the gap between the communities and the regions and sub-regions," he said.

He said Mufti's rule was the golden era in the history of Jammu and Kashmir and paved the way for the revival of business, tourism and even the cross-border routes which benefited the public.

"His vision was supported by former Prime Minister A B Vajpayee and a ceasefire came into effect along the borders providing much-needed relief to the border residents," he said.

Mufti's vision that Indo-Pakistan dialogue was key to peace in J&K proved again as the Centre reached an agreement with the neighbouring country to adhere to the ceasefire after seven years of firing on the borders, he added.

He said Mufti left behind a party with grassroots-level supporters at every nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh but "the PDP today is fighting to survive and is on the verge of extinction".

"When Mufti left, PDP had five MPs including two in Rajya Sabha, 28 MLAs and 14 MLCs. The present position in the party is because of those drawing-room politicians and land mafia (members) who are influencing Mehbooba's decisions and she failed to distinguish between right and wrong," he ad+ded.

He said a large number of leaders with mass support left the party after Mufti's death.

"Mehbooba never bothered to ask leaders why they were leaving the party. I have resigned from the two posts but she did not try to reach me. I am feeling bad because Mufti's hard work is being wasted and his dream being shattered," Choudhary said.

He said nobody pressurised him to leave the party.

"Nobody can pressurise us. I am leaving because of the leadership and not under the pressure of the government or its agencies. With folded hands, I request Mehbooba not to defame us, we were your and Mufti's soldiers," he said, adding the leaders are leaving because they are not able to reach her and put forth their point.

On his future plan, Choudhary said he is meeting his supporters in his home town Nowshera and Sunderbani and will decide whether he will join any other party or remain independent.

"Nowshera is the constituency where PDP could only win one District Development Council (DDC) seat in the entire Jammu division in the recently held elections. This is the constituency which is considered as the stronghold of the BJP as its J&K president belongs to this place. I will return to my people and my future strategy will be the reflection of their desire," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PDP Surinder Choudhary Mehbooba Mufti
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp